Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young woman with a rolled towel on her wet hair taking a home self nasal swab testing for coronavirus in a conceptual image of global pandemic and quarantine.
Woman uses the self-service kiosk
The boy grasps the handle of the window. A small child holding the handle of the window with the key.
Home quarantine during the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Worried woman in a medical mask standing in the open doorway
Young man keeping communication and close contact on mobile device with friends and family or business contacts. Copyspace for text and words.
Mixed Asian girl using smart phone in flight, family traveling abroad with children
Monochrome portrait of happy smiling girl sitting in ddentist office
man in glasses uses a smartphone in an airplane, sitting by the porthole, 4k.

See more

1036709638

See more

1036709638

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127503144

Item ID: 2127503144

Young woman with a rolled towel on her wet hair taking a home self nasal swab testing for coronavirus in a conceptual image of global pandemic and quarantine.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Gajus

Gajus