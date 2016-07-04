Images

Image
Young woman pushing a dog stroller with a beagle and waving at camera isolated on white background
Full length portrait of a young mother with a baby boy in a stroller waving at the camera isolated on white background
Full length portrait of a young mother with a bottle of milk and a baby boy in a stroller isolated on white background
Full length portrait of a mother with a baby boy in a stroller isolated on white background
Full length portrait of a young mother with her baby and a stroller isolated on white background
Mother with a pushchair holding a baby isolated on white background
Mother and father pushing a baby stroller isolated on white background, rear view
Full length portrait of an overweight mother holding a baby bottle with a stroller and baby isolated on white background

2132115817

Item ID: 2132115817

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8688 × 5792 pixels • 29 × 19.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ljupco Smokovski

Ljupco Smokovski