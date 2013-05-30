Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A young woman pinches fat on the side of her waist to show a flabby, overweight body after pregnancy and childbirth
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6709 × 4000 pixels • 22.4 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 596 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 298 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG