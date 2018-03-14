Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young woman with perfect natural makeup brown big lips in casual sweater on green background holding blush brush posing
Portrait of a Beautiful young Female - charming smiling face
Mechanical cleaning of young female face with acne loop. Squeeze the acne with acne spoon. Isolated on white.
Naked woman is in the studio against white background with aloe vera.
Woman applying cosmetic foundation with brush. Skin tone cream lines on face. Facial treatment. Cosmetology, beauty, skin care and spa. Perfect makeup, studio shot portrait. Clean, healthy skin
The process of creating makeup. Makeup artist working with a brush on the face of the model. Portrait of a young woman in the interior of a beauty salon. Applying tone to the skin.
Woman rouge lips and looking at telephone as mirror
Attractive excited Asian brunette girl with cosmetic brush applying eyebrow gel amazedly looking in camera over colorful background

See more

1566626824

See more

1566626824

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137688471

Item ID: 2137688471

Young woman with perfect natural makeup brown big lips in casual sweater on green background holding blush brush posing

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face