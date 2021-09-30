Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094684583
Young woman, painter, designer and artist with a red beret, taking a selfie with her cell phone inside her studio. Concept photo, photography, selfie, mobile phone.
Seville, Spain
f
By farinasfoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artistbusinesswomanbusycanvascareercellconcentrationcreativitydesignerdrawingemployeeentrepreneurexpertisefashionablefreelancehiphipsterideaillustratorindoorinnovationjobmodeloccupationofficeownerpaintpainterphoneplanportraitprofessionprofessionalprojectselfiesittingsketchsmall businessstartupstylishtakingtrendyusingwomanworkworkingworkplaceworkshopworkspaceyoung
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist