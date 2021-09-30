Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088215182
Young woman in oversize navy blue jacket is standing, holding hand in pocket and looking to the side. Studio shot on yellow background.
s
By studioloco
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultattractivebeautifulbluebrown haircaucasiancheerfulclothingconfidentcostumeelegantfashionfashionablefemalefemininityhand in pockethappyjacketladylong hairlooking awaynavy blueoversizepantsuitpeopleportraitprettysmilingstandingstudio shotstylesuittrendyunbuttonedvitalitywomanyellow backgroundyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist