Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young woman on the sandy beach by the river doing fitness and yoga exercise on the background of blue sky and white clouds
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4904 × 3179 pixels • 16.3 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 648 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 324 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG