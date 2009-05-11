Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young woman on the sandy beach by the river doing fitness and yoga exercise on the background of blue sky and white clouds
pregnant woman in purple dress posing on beach
Silhouette of the girl on background rising sun
Woman at sunset by the sea. Beautiful woman.
boho surf girl on the rock and swell
Woman against Pura Tanah Lot temple , Bali
pregnant woman in purple dress posing on beach
Young woman wearing long red dress and straw hat standing on sand beach at sea shore enjoying view of rising sun in early summer morning.

See more

1685865991

See more

1685865991

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126053256

Item ID: 2126053256

Young woman on the sandy beach by the river doing fitness and yoga exercise on the background of blue sky and white clouds

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5376 × 3403 pixels • 17.9 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 633 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Kostiantyn