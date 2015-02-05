Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young woman with mask on face being removing cosmetic with cotton swab. Teen girl taking care of skin. Beauty treatment. Skincare.
Young beautiful woman applies cream on clean perfect skin. Beauty portrait close-up
attractive woman portrait on white background with cotton discs
cropped view of handsome young man wiping face with cotton pad
Close up beauty portrait of a young and attractive hispanic woman half face with full lips and brown eyes looking into the camera while smiling and leaning on her hand, interior.
A picture of a happy woman cleaning her face with cotton pads over white background. Beautiful Face of Young Woman with Clean Fresh Skin close up. Beauty Portrait. Youth and Skin Care Concept
The woman who is doing skin care.
Young beautiful woman with clean perfect skin inflicts balm on lips. Beauty portrait close-up

See more

1736162459

See more

1736162459

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136255469

Item ID: 2136255469

Young woman with mask on face being removing cosmetic with cotton swab. Teen girl taking care of skin. Beauty treatment. Skincare.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3464 × 2309 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Anetlanda