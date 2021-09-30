Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083389019
Young woman looks scared at retro phone in her hand. Fearful secretary in white business suit with phone standing on road outdoor. Hotline support service. Business assistance and consultation concept
GERMANY
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assistanceassistantbluebusinessbusinesswomancallcall centercentercommunicationcompanyconnectionconsultationcontactcustomeremotionalemployeeexpressivefearfulfemalegirlhelplinehotlineinformationladylandlinelookmarketingmessageoperatoroutdoorpersonphonephone handpresentationreceiverredretroroadscaredsecretaryserviceskysuitsupporttelemarketingtelephonewomanyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist