Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young woman with long hair in white summer dress is sitting near poppies in red poppy field and looking away in sunlights on blue sky background. free space
Girl with red hair plants flower the same color
A young girl in a white T-shirt and gray sports pants with a red backpack walks along the stone quay.
Male pilgrim in white robe kneeing in desert, asking help of Father God, faith
Indian woman working in a cotton field, Maharashtra, India.
Poor children collect garbage for sale, the concept of pollution and the environment, Recycling old rubbish,World Environment Day
Portrait of a girl in a vintage dress on nature background. A girl with long hair in a field on a summer sunny day.
Beautiful girl with unusual make-up sits on the ocean.

See more

1741564214

See more

1741564214

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129037434

Item ID: 2129037434

young woman with long hair in white summer dress is sitting near poppies in red poppy field and looking away in sunlights on blue sky background. free space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3398 × 5096 pixels • 11.3 × 17 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

NASTYA PALEHINA

NASTYA PALEHINA