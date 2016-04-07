Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young woman with long blond hair sits on chair posing on camerafull height portrait close up
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3000 × 4493 pixels • 10 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG