Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084547415
Young woman holds skis in her hands. Brunette in winter suit is doing sports in nature on background of forest, she is standing on skis in middle of frozen river, side view.
L
By Lia_Russy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeactivityadultadventureathletebeautifulbluecaucasiancheerfulcoldcountryexercisefemalefitnessforestfrozenfunhappinesshealthhealthyholidaysindividuallakelandscapeleisurelifestylesnaturenordiconeoutdoorsparkpersonredriverrunningseasonskiskiersnowsportsportsmansunnytracktravelweatherwhitewinterwoman
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist