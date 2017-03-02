Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young woman is holding a glass of clean water. The girl drinks water. Person in the kitchen, healthy eating, diet. Health care, water balance.
Treatment of depression concept. Unhappy young woman taking antidepressant, tranquilizer or sleeping pill at home, free space. Millennial lady with glass of water undergoing mental health therapy
Simple woman put on patches, beauty and skin care concept
Attractive young woman in a black jacket. Woman drinking mineral water. On a gray background
Woman holding a glass of red wine
Close-up of a girl is holding a pill with sports additives for training and a bottle of water.
Attractive young dehydrated woman feeling thirsty, holding glass and drinking pure mineral water every morning after waking up, good habits for healthy way of life, dehydration concept, close up view
teen girl drinks water from a glass cup the indoor

See more

595834454

See more

595834454

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124512525

Item ID: 2124512525

A young woman is holding a glass of clean water. The girl drinks water. Person in the kitchen, healthy eating, diet. Health care, water balance.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

vimpro