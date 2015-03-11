Images

A young woman is holding a glass of clean water. The girl drinks water. Person in the kitchen, healthy eating, diet. Health care, water balance.
Close up beautiful young woman with closed eyes drinking pure mineral water, sitting on couch, attractive girl holding glass, healthy lifestyle and good daily habit concept, natural beauty
Face portrait of woman drinking water. Smiling girl. Isolated portrait. , white background.
Attractive young dehydrated woman feeling thirsty, holding glass and drinking pure mineral water every morning after waking up, good habits for healthy way of life, dehydration concept, close up view
Beautiful millennial woman feel thirsty enjoy still clear mineral water from glass at home, young woman dieting drinking clean crystal aqua follow healthy lifestyle, hydration, weight loss concept
Young woman drinking pure glass of water
Worried girl asking information about medicines sitting on a couch in the living room in a house interior
Beautiful young woman drinking water at home

1411264214

1411264214

2124512252

Item ID: 2124512252

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

vimpro