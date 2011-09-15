Images

Image
Young woman having fun playing in the park with their children. Boys of primary school age. The family is surrounded by picturesque plants. Games outdoor useful to all.
Family father and mothe r with two kids a son and daughter walking in the summer green city park on a picnic, happy holidays parents and children on nature
Two happy brothers in yellow sweatshirts in the autumn park.
Kids running in the park, outdoors, playing games. International Children s Day concept
Young mother with little daughter walking in dead city with abandoned buildings and ruins, rear view
Mom and son on the rice field in the background of rice terraces, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia. Traveling with children concept. Teaching children in practice
Happy mother and young son.
1902689065

1902689065

2132510367

Item ID: 2132510367

Young woman having fun playing in the park with their children. Boys of primary school age. The family is surrounded by picturesque plants. Games outdoor useful to all.

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pavel Kobysh

Pavel Kobysh