Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young woman hand in pink rubber protective glove holding blue dry rag and wiping dust from white drawers of work table at home office. Closeup. General or regular cleanup in room. Cleaning service.
Hold credit card to cash in at ATMs.
Handyman assembling and sets up a Drawer In the Kitchen. Worker fix the furniture mechanism of the Cabinet drawer.
The banknote on hand
hygiene home human arm interior
A man's hand in a rubber glove, pressing the button to call the Elevator. Protective measures in the event of a pandemic.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133017587

Item ID: 2133017587

Young woman hand in pink rubber protective glove holding blue dry rag and wiping dust from white drawers of work table at home office. Closeup. General or regular cleanup in room. Cleaning service.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

FotoDuets

FotoDuets