Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young woman in fashion stylish winter clothes standing and kissing with llama pet in snowy pine forest and having fun, concept of valentine's day and newlyweds, tenderness and love family
woman hugging her dog on the river bank
brunette girl in glasses with white golden retriever in the field
beautiful girl in white dress and straw petting golden retriever and looking at dog

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135704947

Item ID: 2135704947

young woman in fashion stylish winter clothes standing and kissing with llama pet in snowy pine forest and having fun, concept of valentine's day and newlyweds, tenderness and love family

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KlavdiyaV

KlavdiyaV