Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090970031
a young woman does a bench press lying on her back
e
By eporohin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultathleteathleticbarbellbeautifulbeautybenchbench pressbodybodybuilderbodybuildingdumbbellenduranceequipmentexercisefemalefigurefitfitnessgirlgymhealthhealth clubheavyladylifestyleliftingmusclemuscularpersonphysicalphysical exercisepowerpushrodselective focussexysportsports trainingsportswearsportswomansportystrengthweightwellnesswomanworkoutyoung
Categories: Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist