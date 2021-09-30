Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088670117
Young woman with a cup of lemon tea warms her hands over electric heater. The symbolic image of the need for good heating at home in winter time.
Y
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
boilerbuildingcoldcold and fluconceptdrinkelectricelectric heaterenergyenergy savingexpensivefemaleflufrostgasgirlhandhealthyheatheaterheating homeheating systemhomehothot drinkhousehouseholdinsulationinsulatorlemonlifestylepowerradiatorreheatsealseasonalteatea cupteacuptemperaturethermalthermostaturbanutilitieswarmwarmnesswarmthwoman
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist