Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085769924
A young woman is coughing while sitting at home, wrapped in a blanket.
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultallergybrunettecaucasianchillscoldcopy spacecouchdiseasedomicilefemalefeverflufluegirlhealthhealthcarehomehouseillillnessindoorinfectioninfluenzaladymedicinenapkinpainpersonpillsportraitproblemroomrunny nosescarfsicksick leavesicknesssittingsofaspraytemperaturetonsillitisunhealthyviruswinterwomanyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist