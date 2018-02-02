Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young woman is cooking soup in the kitchen. The girl opens the lid of the pot and try the food with a spoon. Cooking dinner. Caucasian housewife preparing meal.
Young girl, make up artist with instruments posing under led light at beauty salon
Beautiful brunette smiling businesswoman hold in arm cellphone in office workplace portrait. Stay in touch negotiate meeting job white collar busy life style electronic device store training concept
Smiling businesswoman writing with pen against bleached wooden planks background
Young woman with vitiligo making a manicure herself with nail varnish because of the coronavirus epidemic. Home life during quarantine or self-isolation, new normal concept
Beautiful brunette smiling businesswoman hold in arm cellphone
Smiling woman teacher holds a pocket watch in her hand and shows on it by her index finger. Education concept. Examination time.
The girl in the bathroom in front of the mirror paints her lips.

See more

1449620897

See more

1449620897

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124512351

Item ID: 2124512351

A young woman is cooking soup in the kitchen. The girl opens the lid of the pot and try the food with a spoon. Cooking dinner. Caucasian housewife preparing meal.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

vimpro