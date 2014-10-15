Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young woman in a blue golf turtleneck, hat and scarf, on a white background, cheery in a good mood
Portrait of young woman with knitwear and cap
Close up Pretty Smiling Young Woman Wearing Winter Knit Outfit with Blue Bonnet, Scarf and Gloves. Captured in Studio with White Background While Looking at the Camera.
Portrait of girl wearing a winter cap smiling
Woman in traditional muslim clothing isolated on white
Beautiful girl with a bright make-up, curls and a smile in winter blue knit cap. Warm winter image. Beauty face. Picture taken in the studio.
Ukrainian teenager girl with winter hat over isolated white background laughing
Young beautiful woman wearing blue casual sweater and wool hat with a happy face standing and smiling with a confident smile showing teeth with arms crossed

See more

1926083945

See more

1926083945

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124971159

Item ID: 2124971159

Young woman in a blue golf turtleneck, hat and scarf, on a white background, cheery in a good mood

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face