Image
Young woman in a blue golf turtleneck, hat and scarf, sunglasses, on a white background, cheerful in a good mood
Woman portrait in colorful hat and jeans shirt over grey background
cheerful young man posing in hat, scarf and coat, isolated on grey
Arab business man standing on white background, business concept
Young beautiful brunette hipster woman wearing sunglasses over isolated background suffering from headache desperate and stressed because pain and migraine. Hands on head.
Winter portrait of a woman in nature
Young beautiful woman wearing blue casual sweater and wool hat holding cookie over eye looking positive and happy standing and smiling with a confident smile showing teeth
cute girl listening to music with headphones in the winter, dressed in winter clothes, bright lifestyle photo, isolated on a gray background

342543935

342543935

2124971117

Item ID: 2124971117

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face