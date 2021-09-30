Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083937269
Young woman 20s wear knitted yellow sweater in sterile face mask to safe from coronavirus virus covid-19 during pandemic quarantine show thumb up gesture isolated on grey background studio portrait.
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20sadultareabackgroundcasualcaucasiancleanclosecopy spacecoronaviruscoughcovercovid 19distanceepidemicfacefallfashionfemalegesturegirlgrayhumanhygieneisolatedknittedlikemaskmouthpandemicpeoplepersonportraitprotectivequarantinesafetyseasonsicksneezesterilestudiostylesweaterthumb upviruswinterwomanworkspaceyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist