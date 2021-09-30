Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087676199
Young vegeterian chubby overweight plus size big fat fit woman in red top measuring tape warm up train hold lettuce leaves show muscles isolated on purple background gym home. Workout sport concept.
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeathletebackdropbodybunchcardiocelluliteclothescolordieteatecoexercisefastingfemalefitnessgirlgreengroceryheadbandhealthyingredientlargelettucelifestylemockupmodelnaturalnutrientspastelpeoplepersonphysicalpinkportraitpracticeredheadrunnerslimmingsportsportsmanstretchstudiovegetablevegetarianvioletwarmupweightlosswellnesswoman
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist