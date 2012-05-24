Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young uncertain caucasian blonde woman 20s wearing casual pink t-shirt shrugging shoulders looking puzzled, have no idea, nothing to say isolated on plain pastel light blue background studio portrait.
Sweet beautiful blond woman with very long hair in blue jeans overalls and glasses over grey background
Photo of showing smiling beautiful happy woman
Portrait of smiling blonde woman standing over grey background
young pretty blonde woman pointing forward at camera with both fingers and angry expression, telling you to do your duty against flat color wall
Caucasian smiling woman posing on grey background.
Woman, shows thumb up and smiles broadly, gives a positive review
girl feels pain and stress wearing glasses for vision for a long time on a white background

See more

1661098921

See more

1661098921

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131986401

Item ID: 2131986401

Young uncertain caucasian blonde woman 20s wearing casual pink t-shirt shrugging shoulders looking puzzled, have no idea, nothing to say isolated on plain pastel light blue background studio portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio