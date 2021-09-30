Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093649640
Young trendy stylish cool woman 30s wearing green knitted sweater pink little bag take off sunglasses look camera isolated on plain yellow color background studio portrait. People lifestyle concept
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultautumnbackdropbackgroundbagbeautyblondecameracaucasiancheerfulclothescolorcoolcopy spacecuteemotioneuropeaneyeglasseseyewearfallfashionablefemalegreenhumanisolatedjoyfulknittedladylifestylelookmock upmodelpeoplepersonpinkplainportraitprettyseasonshoppingstudiostylishsweatertook offtrendywhitewinterwomanyellowyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist