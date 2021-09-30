Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100132109
Young Teenager GIrl is focused reading an electronic romance with her Ebook Reader while she is on the bed. The text on the ebook reader is a "lorem ipsum"
Italy
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beautifulbedbookbrightcaucasiancloseupcomputerdevicedigitaldisplaye-bookebookelectronicentertainmentfemalegirlhandholdingindoorsinformationinsideinteriorlifestylelookingmediamodernnonotepadpdapersonreadreaderrecreationrelaxscreenshowingsofastudyingtablettechnologyteenagertexttouchscreenusingwatchingwebwomanyoung
Categories: Technology, Education
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist