Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095959355
Young sporty strong caucasian unshaven man 20s in blue striped shirt point finger on biceps muscles on hand demonstrating strength power isolated on pastel pink background studio Tattoo translate fun.
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultarmsbackdropbackgroundbeardedbicepsboycameracaucasiancelebrateconfidentcopy spaceenergyeuropeanexcitedfitnessguyhandshappyhumanlifestylelookmalemanmock upmusclesmuscularoverjoyedpastelpeoplepersonpinkportraitpowerresultsatisfiedshirtshowshowingsportstrengthstripedstrongstudiostylisht-shirttrendyunshavenwinneryoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist