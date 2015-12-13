Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young smiling fun successful employee business woman in blue shirt use hold mobile cell phone sit work at workplace white desk with laptop pc computer at office indoors. Achievement career concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG