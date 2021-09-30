Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083937482
Young smiling cheerful happy fun vegetarian woman 20s in casual clothes hold paper bag with vegetables after shopping look aside on copy space isolated on plain pastel beige background studio portrait
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingareabackdropbackgroundbagbellblankbuyclothescommercialconceptcopy spacecraftdeliverydesigndietemptyfemalefoodfreegesturegirlgroceryisolatedmarketmindedmock upmockupmodelocherorangepaperpeoplepersonportraitpromopromoterrecyclingshopshoppingsmilestudiosupermarketvegetableswallwhitewomanworkspaceyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist