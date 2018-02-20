Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young smiling caucasian woman holding flower gerbera garden gardener holding gerbera flower in her hands looks after it with spatula and rake on yellow background
Friendly smiling young girl in a striped dress holding wildflowers on a yellow background.
Portrait beautiful young asian woman with colorful flower on yellow isolated background
Smiling young girl with closed eyes holding wildflowers on yellow background.
Cheerful smiling young woman in a striped dress with a bouquet of flowers on a yellow background.
Portrait beautiful young asian woman wear colorful shirt on yellow background for sonkran festival in Thailand
Happy beautiful brunette caucasian young woman with big box of tulips on pink background.
Portrait beautiful young asian woman wear colorful shirt on yellow background for sonkran festival in Thailand

See more

1921114064

See more

1921114064

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126810309

Item ID: 2126810309

Young smiling caucasian woman holding flower gerbera garden gardener holding gerbera flower in her hands looks after it with spatula and rake on yellow background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksandr Khmeliov

Aleksandr Khmeliov