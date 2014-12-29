Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young smiling asian woman using laptop computer working and video conference online meeting with colleagues at home.Young creative girl talk video call with business team.work from home concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG