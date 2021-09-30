Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101447684
Young shrub of balsam spurge (Euphorbia balsamifera) in floral background of numerous wild Paris daisy flowers (Argyranthemum frutescens). Balsam spurge is a vegetable symbol of Lanzarote island
35340 Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Spain
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
argyranthemum frutescensaridbackgroundbalsam spurgebeautifulbranchbushcanary islandscloseupcolorcymesdaisydrought resistantendemiceuphorbiaeuphorbia balsamiferaeuphorbiaceaefieldflorafloralflowergreengrowgrowingislandslanzaroteleavesmargueritenativenaturalnaturenobodyoriginaloriginatedoutdoorparis daisyplantshrubsmallspringspurgestemsweet tabaibasymboltabaibavegetable symbolvolcanicwhiteyellowyoung
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist