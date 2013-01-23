Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young satisfied happy student stylish caucasian woman 20s wearing jeans clothes headphones listen to music walking strolling down green park alley outdoors strolling People urban lifestyle concept.
Beautiful teenage girl with skateboard in the green park
Portrait of a beautiful young woman in a white hoodie and blue jeans with dark hair developing in the wind and brown eyes in a city landscape
Young woman listening to music on a smartphone
Happy kids smiling and walking to learn in classroom of school
Pretty woman in hat talking on the phone in park
Young woman with e scooter in park
Adult caucasian woman carrying a backpack walking to her work place. Businesswoman smiling and looking happy

See more

1860111697

See more

1860111697

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132326689

Item ID: 2132326689

Young satisfied happy student stylish caucasian woman 20s wearing jeans clothes headphones listen to music walking strolling down green park alley outdoors strolling People urban lifestyle concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5346 × 3557 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio