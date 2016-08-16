Images

Image
Young saleswoman working in store with household appliances. She is wearing face protective mask and holding tablet. Pandemia, Covid-19 concept.
A man in a business suit and medical mask reads a paper report in an empty open space office. Social distance and isolation of employees. Urgent work during quarantine.
Team of programmers working in office
A positive young man in the computer department of the electronics store. A smiling guy stands near a laptop and looks at the camera
young pretty female college student sitting in a classroom full of students during class
Asian call center business people working late night shift for helping assistance customer in workplace at night time
Emotional finance department manager pointing at financial report in her hands when talking to colleague at meeting
From above happy coworking man and woman brainstorming business strategy and smiling while sitting at desk behind glass in office near female colleague

2123709428

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6321 × 4214 pixels • 21.1 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

