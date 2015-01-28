Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young redhead physiotherapist woman holding massage body lotion smiling happy doing ok sign with hand on eye looking through fingers
woman holds a watering can on her head
Young handsome man wearing casual denim jacket at home doing ok gesture shocked with surprised face, eye looking through fingers. Unbelieving expression.
Business woman in blue shirt work desk pot with flower office manager
A woman in a blue shirt watering a potted flower and her mouth wide open
Young handsome man wearing casual denim jacket at home doing ok gesture with hand smiling, eye looking through fingers with happy face.
African American business man wearing elegant shirt doing ok gesture like binoculars sticking tongue out, eyes looking through fingers. Crazy expression.
Business flower woman stationery

See more

1379228075

See more

1379228075

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137993521

Item ID: 2137993521

Young redhead physiotherapist woman holding massage body lotion smiling happy doing ok sign with hand on eye looking through fingers

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com