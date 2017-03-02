Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
young pretty woman happy expression and holding take away pizzas and holding take away pizzas
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6646 × 4600 pixels • 22.2 × 15.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 692 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 346 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG