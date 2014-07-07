Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
young pretty girl posing happy smiling on blue background, lifestyle people on summer vacation concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3106 × 3546 pixels • 10.4 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
876 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
438 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG