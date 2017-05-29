Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
young pretty emitonal posing teenage girl on bright red background, happy smiling lifestyle people concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2916 × 3182 pixels • 9.7 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
916 × 1000 pixels • 3.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
458 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG