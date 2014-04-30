Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young pretty caucasian blonde woman with freckles wearing natural makeup in light blue dress near the beautiful blooming spring tree by the lake. Youth, freshness, beauty, happiness, emotions concept.
Young beautiful school or college girl with glasses sitting on the bench in the park reading the books and study for exam, calling her friend on the cell phone to ask for help about syllabus
women in summer park
Portrait of a beautiful young girl on nature
Young attractive woman resting with backpack while going to ancient phanom rung temple in thailand.
Beautiful asian woman with backpack taking a photo with mirrorless camera.
Woman sitting on the bench with park background and smile to camera
Attractive young brunette outdoor portrait

See more

200417105

See more

200417105

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123180114

Item ID: 2123180114

Young pretty caucasian blonde woman with freckles wearing natural makeup in light blue dress near the beautiful blooming spring tree by the lake. Youth, freshness, beauty, happiness, emotions concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3335 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AnnaGorbenko

AnnaGorbenko