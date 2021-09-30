Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084471551
Young pregnant woman with big belly holding a gift wrapped with red ribbon, baby shower party with presents., gift and happy new year concept.
d
By dturphoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abdomenanticipationbabybaby showerbeautifulbellybirthboxcaucasiancelebrationchildchildbirthchristmasconceptexpectantexpectingfamilyfemalegifthappinesshappyholidayhomelifelifestylelovematernalmaternitymothermotherhoodnewnew yearparentparenthoodpartypregnancypregnantpresentribbonshowersmilingsurprisetummywaitingwhitewomanyear
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist