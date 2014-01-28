Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young plump woman with bright makeup in black bodysuit is posing at dark background, isolated.
Young plump woman with bright makeup in black bodysuit is posing at dark background, isolated with copy space. Concept of xxxl fashion and junk food
Young plump woman with bright makeup in black bodysuit is posing at dark background, isolated with copy space. Concept of fashion and junk food
Young plump woman with bright makeup in black bodysuit is posing at dark background, isolated with copy space. Concept of xxxl fashion and junk food
Young plump woman with bright makeup in black bodysuit is posing at dark background, isolated with copy space. Concept of fashion
Beautiful female blonde in black bodysuit in the studio
A gorgeous blond model with perfect figure posing in a black bodysuit.
Young plump woman with bright makeup in black bodysuit is posing at dark background, isolated with copy space. Concept of fashion and junk food

See more

1757706002

See more

1757706002

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136734991

Item ID: 2136734991

Young plump woman with bright makeup in black bodysuit is posing at dark background, isolated.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4016 × 6016 pixels • 13.4 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ivan Zelenin

Ivan Zelenin