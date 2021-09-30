Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095959319
Young nice caucasian blonde woman 20s with short haircut nude makeup wearing casual knitted sweater holding hands crossed folded looking camera isolated on pastel pink color background studio portrait
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20sadultappearanceareaattractivebackgroundbeautyblondecasualcaucasiancharmingcopy spacecrossedcutefacefacial featuresfallfashionfemalefemininefoldedgirlgirlishhandshumanisolatedknittedlight-coloredlooking cameranicenude makeuppastelpeoplepersonphysiognomypinkportraitprettyseasonshirtshort haircutstripedstudiostylishsweaterwhitewinterwomanworkspaceyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist