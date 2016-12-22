Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young multiracial family, quarreling sitting on the couch in the room, man and woman on the phone, turned in different directions
leisure, technology and internet addiction concept - couple with tablet computer and smartphone at home in evening
Young Asian couple suffers from computer games addiction. Family problem concept.
Young happy Asian couple playing video games in living room. Cheerful people having fun with computer gaming concept.
leisure and people concept - couple with tablet computer, headphones and book at home in evening
Young Asian couple suffers from computer games addiction. Family problem concept.
Young Asian couple suffers from computer games addiction. Family problem concept.
Husband and wife playing video game with joysticks in living room. Loving couple are playing video games at home.

See more

1835995612

See more

1835995612

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132509207

Item ID: 2132509207

Young multiracial family, quarreling sitting on the couch in the room, man and woman on the phone, turned in different directions

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

voronaman

voronaman