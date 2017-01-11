Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young mother with her cute little daughter is reading book and looking at the drawings in the book while lying on the floor. The mother teaches the child. The relationship between parents and children
Family. Mother with daughter in a bed
the girl and her mother love
Lovely pregnant mom looking with her daughter ultrasound pictures of her unborn baby. Girl pointing at picture. Living room interior.
young happy family playing with a baby in the living-room
Young mother, reading a book to her baby boy, showing him pictures, educating him, lying in bed in the afternoon
Happy family,mother and cute girl using colour pencils for drawing something and learning togethers at home in bed room.Relationship of mother and daughter concept.Family concept.
Christmas concept. happy mother and daughter in a room reading a book

See more

216595648

See more

216595648

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126810288

Item ID: 2126810288

Young mother with her cute little daughter is reading book and looking at the drawings in the book while lying on the floor. The mother teaches the child. The relationship between parents and children

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3327 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksandr Khmeliov

Aleksandr Khmeliov