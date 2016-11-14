Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young mother enjoys sitting on a rock by the river with her child and dog. They laugh, talk, cuddle the dog.
Portrait of a beautiful white boxer dog and its owner at the beach. Young woman sitting on the sand at the background
dad and son for a walk in the park with his pet shepherd. The dog loves the child
A nice Couple in the autumn park
The boy stands on the concrete and hugs the dog, the master went out with the dog outside, the owner came out in the parking lot with the puppy, the trainer loves the puppy
A chilly morning dog walking.
young couple with two dogs
Happy family of father, mother and kids goes vacation on a tropical sand beach in summer.

See more

1304850907

See more

1304850907

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125923542

Item ID: 2125923542

A young mother enjoys sitting on a rock by the river with her child and dog. They laugh, talk, cuddle the dog.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5263 × 3422 pixels • 17.5 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 650 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

f.t.Photographer

f.t.Photographer