Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young mother and daughter take care of flowers while sitting on the floor at home. Care of indoor plants. Replacing the earth in pots with flowers.
kid learng how to do gardening planting some plants at home with mother
young mother and her daughter planting garden at home
beautiful mother and daugther smiling to camera while gardening and planting some plants at home
happy mother and daugther watering their plants at home
happy excited mother and her daughter gardening together plants some flower at home
spouses enjoying a family picnic on their farm
Nursery worker greenhouse

See more

182308103

See more

182308103

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129640173

Item ID: 2129640173

A young mother and daughter take care of flowers while sitting on the floor at home. Care of indoor plants. Replacing the earth in pots with flowers.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4218 × 2845 pixels • 14.1 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 674 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova