Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A young man in a yellow jumpsuit is sitting on top of a mountain with a snowboard against the backdrop of a ski resort. A snowboarder is preparing to descend from a snow-covered slope.
Formats
4192 × 2790 pixels • 14 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG